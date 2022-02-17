Marion County sheriff dies, county confirms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a short message shared on its Facebook page, Marion County Emergency Communications confirmed the county’s sheriff, Robert Craft died Wednesday evening, Feb. 16.

The shared message, from Marion County Undersheriff Larry Starkey, said funeral arrangements are pending and that Craft’s family and the sheriff’s office “greatly appreciate all the prayers on positive thoughts.”

In the post on the Marion County Emergency Communications Facebook page, the department said, “Our hearts are breaking. But we will hold strong for you. Rest easy, sir, we have the watch from here.”

