Advertisement

Thousands of pounds of Skyline Chili products being recalled

Morgan Foods is recalling around 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products.
Morgan Foods is recalling around 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products.(FSIS)
By Jared Goffinet and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cans of Skyline Chili are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Morgan Foods is recalling around 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products.

The recall issued Wednesday applies to the 10.5-oz. cans containing “Skyline Chili Original Chili” with lot code “L2121” and product code “CHC8T UPY” on the bottom of the can, FSIS said.

FSIS said in the recall announcement that the “cans labeled as chili product may actually contain cream of chicken soup and were produced on Dec. 21, 2021.”

The recalled products were shipped to retail locations nationwide and have a best by date of Dec. 21, 2023, according to FSIS.

The cans are packed in trays marked as “Skyline Original Chili” with an expiration date of Dec. 21, 2024.

The product contains milk, wheat and soy, which are known allergens and are not declared on the product label.

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast for Wednesday night/Thursday
Weather Alert - snow and some ice headed to Kansas
Butler County crews said a grass fire earlier in the season helped crews put out a fire that...
Firefighters contain Reno County grassfires, at least 2 homes damaged
Brandon Prouse Jr. was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a...
Man arrested for murder in shooting that killed 2
Heaviest snowfall likely in southeast Kansas.
Weather alert day: Wednesday night rain turns to potentially heavy snow
Wichita police arrested Iman Foye, of Muskogee, Okla., over the weekend in connection with the...
Police: Wounded teen arrested in connection to 21st & Maize Road shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Officer charged in Floyd killing says he deferred to Chauvin
Snowfall totals
Feb. 16 Storm Team 12 Forecast
Feb. 17 snowfall models
Right Now: Ross explains forecasting winter storms
Former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke, shown in a file photo, misused his position to advance a...
US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job
After fighting to contain large grassfires Tuesday afternoon through the night in Reno County,...
Feet from catastrophe: Work continues to keep Reno County grassfires contained