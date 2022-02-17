Topeka 3-year-old beats COVID, welcomed home with parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A three-year-old Topeka girl is finally back home with her family after battling COVID in the hospital since late December.

After spending seven weeks in the hospital, Evelyn Ijams finally returned home and she was welcomed with a special parade from her friends and family.

“I believe her coming out of everything, she is a little walking miracle,” said Evy’s mom, Morgan Ijams.

Evelyn tested positive for COVID-19 two days after Christmas.

She went through several assisted breathing machines but her condition only got worse.

“We talked to her throughout the whole time you know ‘Evy you got this; you’re a fighter, you can do this, and mommy and daddy are fighting with you,” said Ijams.

Her mother Morgan says the doctors recommended an ECMO machine, a system that helps deliver oxygen to the heart and lungs.

The doctors described the machine as one last chance to save Evy’s life.

“They said she’s comfortable, she’s not suffering, she’s not in any pain... so we decided, let’s do it,” said Ijams.

Evelyn’s condition improved over the course of several weeks and on Valentine’s Day, the family learned she was able to return home.

“It is a miracle and we are so forever grateful for her, our friends praying, the power of prayer is strong, she definitely had a village standing behind her,” said Ijams.

Evy was welcomed home with plenty of hugs, presents, and some bonding time with her two older siblings.

Morgan says she and her husband can finally rest easy knowing that their home is full again.

“Now she’s in the comfort of her own home and I think she will thrive here at home with all of us here, supporting her, and fighting with her still.”

If you would like to assist the family with expenses from Evy’s extended hospital stay and ongoing treatment, friends have established a GoFundMe. You can find it by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.