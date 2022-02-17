Warming trend kicks in Friday & this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A milder trend is just around the corner for Kansas as much of the state will see highs getting back above normal for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Clear skies and lows in the single digits and teens can be expected for Friday morning. The afternoon will be sunny with highs in the 40s over the snow cover. However, central and western Kansas with no snow on the ground will have highs in the 50s.

Saturday will be a bit breezy with temperatures returning to the 60s in western Kansas. Farther east, it will be a little chillier with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Much of the state will see highs in the 60s Sunday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Get ready for another cold blast of air coming next week. Arctic air will plunge into the area Monday night and leave us with sub-freezing temperatures for much of the week. Another snow chance will move this way on Thursday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 7.

Tomorrow: Sunny but chilly. Wind: S/SW 10-20. High: 42.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SW/NE 5-10. Low: 20.

Sat: High: 46 Sunny; a bit breezy.

Sun: High: 61 Low: 32 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 62 Low: 40 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy

Tue: High: 30 Low: 18 Mostly cloudy and windy.

Wed: High: 25 Low: 8 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Thu: High: 25 Low: 8 Partly cloudy; breezy.

