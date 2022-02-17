Wichita State closing campus due to winter storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With an incoming winter storm expected to make roads slick before dumping up to nine inches of snow on the city and the surrounding area, Wichita State University announced its plans to close its campus Thursday.

The university said instructors are encouraged to hold classes remotely, if possible.

Guidance for students, staff, faculty and student employees:

Students: Check your WSU email or Blackboard with information regarding classes. Housing and Residence Life remains open.

Staff: Employees are not expected to perform work during the declared inclement weather event. Only employees identified as critical to maintaining campus operations are asked to come to campus. If you have any questions, reach out to your supervisor.

Faculty: Instructors are asked not to hold class on campus. You are encouraged to make every effort to hold class remotely and communicate that decision via WSU email or Blackboard to your students. If you choose to cancel class, please communicate immediately with students.

Student employees: Only student employees identified as critical to maintaining campus operations are asked to come to campus. If you have any questions, reach out to your supervisor.

“We understand there are employees who must still report to campus to oversee facilities, public safety, and research activities; and we appreciate your dedication and contributions,” a message from Interim Provost Dr. Shirley Lefever said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.