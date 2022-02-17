Wichitans prepare for dramatic change with next round of winter weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A storm bringing a wintry mix followed by heavy snowfall poses enough of a threat for delays and cancelations across the Wichita area and beyond for Thursday. In Wichita, roads could be slick for the morning commute with the wintry mix expected overnight. By daylight Thursday, the active weather will transition into a strong snowstorm, capable of dumping as much as nine inches in parts of south central and eastern Kansas, including Wichita.

The storm will begin as some light rain late in the evening and then change to sleet after midnight (for south-central and southeast Kansas). Farther west, it will be all snow. The change to all snow in south-central Kansas will happen around 4 a.m. Thursday and then the heavy snow will continue through mid-morning.

Snow will be heavy in south central Kansas (KWCH)

It’s a dramatic change from Wednesday which reached an afternoon high near 70. Knowing the nature of Kansas weather, Wichitans were out in the short-sleeve weather, preparing for the harsh return to winter expected just hours later. Wichita grocery stores and liquor stores saw increased traffic Wednesday as customers prepared for what’s to come.

Game Time Wine and Spirits is among the businesses that expects more customers when winter weather moves in and people come to stock up, preparing to be cooped up inside.

“The people we have seen have been doubling on their purchases,” Game Time Wine and Spirits Manager Randy Armbrister reported Wednesday afternoon.

