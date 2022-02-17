Winter storm hammering south-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a winter storm is pounding south central Kansas with near blizzard conditions this morning. Several inches of snow have already fallen, and more is on the way. Expect the snow to decrease in intensity after 9 am before coming to stop by lunchtime.

A strong wind from the north between 20-30 mph is occasionally gusting over 40 mph. In addition to blowing/drifting the snow, visibility is on the low side. Travel is not recommended this morning and should be avoided if possible.

The heaviest total snowfall will take place in a narrow band along the Kansas Turnpike from just south of Wichita to Emporia where 6-9″ of accumulation is expected by this afternoon. Farther northwest in places like Kingman, Hutchinson, and McPherson expect 3-6″ of accumulation with lighter amounts across central Kansas.

After a frigid Friday morning in the single digits, warmer weather is in the forecast this weekend as high temperatures return to the 50s and 60s. Most of, if not all the snow will be melted by Sunday afternoon.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Snow/blowing snow until noon; 6-9″ accumulation. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 29.

Tonight: Becoming clear and cold. Wind: Light. Low: 10.

Tomorrow: Sunny but chilly. Wind: SW 10-20. High: 42.

Fri: Low: 10. High: 42. Sunny.

Sat: Low: 19. High: 48. Sunny, near normal temps.

Sun: Low: 28. High: 60. Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild.

Mon: Low: 39. High: 62. Partly cloudy and windy.

Tue: Low: 21. High: 30. Partly cloudy, windy, and much colder.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.