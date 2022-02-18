COVID-19 related fatalities is leading cause of law enforcement deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Kansas has had multiple law enforcement officers die due to complications of COVID-19 over the last two years. Sedgwick, Newton, Gove, Sherman and Allen counties are just some communities that lost an officer due to COVID-19.

According to a recent law enforcement officers fatality report, 301 officers died from COVID-19 in 2021 in the U.S, that’s a 65-percent increase over the year before.

The report shows in 2021, Kansas had at least 1-3 COVID-19 law enforcement fatalities, but now we know that number is higher.

In several of these cases we have asked if the officer was vaccinated, but were not provided that information.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.