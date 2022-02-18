Advertisement

COVID-19 related fatalities is leading cause of law enforcement deaths

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.(KWCH)
By Anna Auld
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Kansas has had multiple law enforcement officers die due to complications of COVID-19 over the last two years. Sedgwick, Newton, Gove, Sherman and Allen counties are just some communities that lost an officer due to COVID-19.

According to a recent law enforcement officers fatality report, 301 officers died from COVID-19 in 2021 in the U.S, that’s a 65-percent increase over the year before.

The report shows in 2021, Kansas had at least 1-3 COVID-19 law enforcement fatalities, but now we know that number is higher.

In several of these cases we have asked if the officer was vaccinated, but were not provided that information.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
A Feb. 17 winter strom dropped more than five inches of snow in some parts of Wichita.
Storm clears, road conditions improve in and around Wichita
Marion County Sheriff Robert Craft died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, the county confirmed.
Marion County sheriff dies from COVID-19 complications
Heaviest snowfall likely in southeast Kansas.
Weather alert day: Wednesday night rain turns to potentially heavy snow
Snow will be heavy in south central Kansas
Weather Alert: Accumulating snow, wind combine for winter storm in southern Kansas

Latest News

Student loan payments have been paused until May 1, 2022.
Experts encourage budgeting with student loan repayments set to begin soon
On Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, 45-year-old Liliana Houser, was sentenced to prison on three counts...
Former employee sentenced for helping sex offender escape Larned State Hospital
Plow trucks
Some businesses clean up, cash in during winter storm
Plow trucks
Some businesses clean up, cash in during winter storm