Advertisement

Curriculum struggle has Kansas GOP pursuing ‘transparency’

Library at Irving Elementary School in Winfield
Library at Irving Elementary School in Winfield
By John Hanna and Tsubasa Field
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Republican lawmakers who want to limit what public schools in Kansas teach about racism have settled on a proposed “parents’ bill of rights.” It would give people outside the education system more power to shape what happens in classrooms and school libraries.

A GOP-controlled Kansas House committee approved a measure Thursday that would require schools to post information online about classroom materials and allow people to push to remove materials from libraries.

Conservatives acknowledge that they’ve struggled to correctly label what they’re trying to keep out of classrooms and libraries so that the rules aren’t easily flouted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
A Feb. 17 winter strom dropped more than five inches of snow in some parts of Wichita.
Storm clears, road conditions improve in and around Wichita
Marion County Sheriff Robert Craft died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, the county confirmed.
Marion County sheriff dies from COVID-19 complications
Heaviest snowfall likely in southeast Kansas.
Weather alert day: Wednesday night rain turns to potentially heavy snow
Snow will be heavy in south central Kansas
Weather Alert: Accumulating snow, wind combine for winter storm in southern Kansas

Latest News

Factfinder 12
Factfinder 12: Is it safe to buy checks online?
Checks
Factfinder 12: Is it safe to buy checks online?
Snow to liquid
So, how much snow did we get?
While some businesses were closed on this snow Thursday, Delano Barbecue was opened for...
No snow day: Business as usual for some Wichita restaurants