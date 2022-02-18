Experts encourage budgeting with student loan repayments set to begin soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Student loan payments put on pause during the pandemic are about to come due again. If you took advantage of COVID-19 Student Loan Payment Pause, the program ends May 1.

Joe Klein owns student debt. He said when it’s time to make his payments, it’s going to cost him an extra $600 or $700 a month. When Joe decided to go to college, he took on over one hundred thousand dollars in student loans for undergrad and graduate school. The father of three said he wished had understood more about what he was doing went accepting that debt.

“I wish that I knew that paying it off wasn’t just making payments. Like a car or anything else, you have to think about interest rates and you can pay a higher level than they asked you,” Klein said.

During the pandemic, Klein took advantage of the student loan pause and hasn’t been making payments for two years. He said that’s another regret.

“I consider that a mistake that I didn’t do that I wish I did because there’s no interest being accrued, so you’re just paying off the principal,” said Klein.

With the Biden administration pushing off the start of payments until May, thousands of graduates only have a couple of months to figure out how they will make those payments.

Chris Wolgamott, the Director of Financial Well Being at Meritrust, says now is the best time to save and plan.

“Work on setting your budget right now so you can get used to making those payments even if you’re putting them in a savings account is a great way to make sure that you can afford those payments before they’re actually due,” he said.

He says you should also create a budget now to track every dollar you spend for a month, write down what your spend and prioritize.

“All of the expenses that you have every month that you have to take care of, take care of. Like your food, your rent, or your mortgage, gas for the vehicle are all really good things to get taken care of first,” Wolgamott said.

He also warns that your student loan payment could be high than you anticipated, especially if you are earning more money than you did in the past two years. Inflation could also impact the monthly payment. His best advice is to prioritize the necessity so you’re not surprised when the bills come due.

