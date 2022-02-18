Advertisement

Former employee sentenced for helping sex offender escape Larned State Hospital

On Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, 45-year-old Liliana Houser, was sentenced to prison on three counts...
On Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, 45-year-old Liliana Houser, was sentenced to prison on three counts of 16 months set to run concurrently for helping John Freeman Colt escape from the Larned State Hospital Sexual Offender Program.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LARNED, Kan. (KWCH) - A Garden City woman was sentenced Thursday for helping a sex offender escape from the Larned State Hospital. John Freeman Colt escaped from the Sexual Predator Treatment Program on the hospital’s campus on June 30, 2021. He has captured in Wayne Country Utah on September 27, 2021.

As part of a plea agreement on January 6, 2022, 45-year-old Liliana Guadalupe Houser, pleaded no contestant to three felonies, including unlawful sexual relations with a patient while employed by the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS), traffic in contraband in a care & treatment facility while employed by KDADS, and obstructing in the apprehension or prosecution of a registered sex offender. Each count carries a presumptive prison term of 32 months prison based on the severity level of the charges and Houser’s lack of criminal history.

At her sentencing hearing, Houser argued that she did not pose a danger to the public and asked that the court grant her probation. She said Colt manipulated her during a time she when was vulnerable due to stress at work, a deteriorating marriage and the loss of her adult son in the spring of 2021. The state asked the court to deny her request and said Houser placed her co-workers and the public in danger when she failed to notify the hospital or law enforcement about Colt’s escape plan.

District Judge Bruce Gatterman sentenced Houser to a reduced sentence of 16 months in prison on each count set to run concurrently. Houser has been in jail since her arrest on October 8, 2021, and will receive jail credit toward her prison sentence. She was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years once she is released from prison.

