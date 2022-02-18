Frigid Friday morning across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the winter storm is in our rear-view mirror, but it is a frigid Friday morning with wake-up temperatures in the single digits and teens. Later today under a sunny sky expect highs in the lower 40s in Wichita area.

The weekend looks even warmer as high temperatures top-out in the middle 40s tomorrow, and in the lower 60s on Sunday. Factor in sunshine and most, if not all the snow will be melted by Sunday afternoon.

A mild start to the work week on Monday will come to crashing halt on Tuesday as temperatures tumble from the 60s into the 30s with our next Arctic cold front. Later in the week we have our eye on a potential storm system that may bring accumulating snow back to Kansas on Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny but chilly. Wind: S/SW 10-20. High: 40.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/NE 5-10. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Sunny, becoming breezy. Wind: E/SE 10-20; gusty. High: 44.

Sun: Low: 32. High: 61. Mostly sunny, breezy, and much warmer.

Mon: Low: 40. High: 65. Partly cloudy, breezy, and mild.

Tue: Low: 18. High: 30. Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder.

Wed: Low: 8. High: 25. Partly cloudy, breezy, and cold.

Thu: Low: 10. High: 22. Cloudy, cold; chance of snow.

