High gas prices impacting drivers, business owners

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -It’s a pain at the pump for Michelle Walker. She paid $3.29 a gallon.

“You have to be mindful of your money,” said Walker, who was getting gas at Quik Trip.

AAA says prices are rising again due to crude oil prices and demand.

At Stems Floral & Special Events, the owner, Cheryl Dixon, is seeing the increase too, but hasn’t had to raise her delivery prices in more than a decade.

“If gas keeps creeping up, we are going to have to raise them, there’s just no way,” said Dixon.

It’s not just about gas, experts say it’s about inflation, too.

Even if it seems like a small increase, it’s more money you’re shelling out and stores owners like Dixon are doing everything they can to keep costs down.

“You just have to re-group and re-think, how can I save money every time I turn around,” said Dixon.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.