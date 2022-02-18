Advertisement

Memorial service set for Marion County sheriff

Marion County Sheriff Robert Craft died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 from complications with...
Marion County Sheriff Robert Craft died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 from complications with COVID-19.(Marion County Sheriff's Office photo, KWCH graphic)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The obituary published for Marion County Sheriff Robert Craft confirms the time and place for his memorial service and provides further insight into the more-than-40-year law enforcement career that included service as sheriff for more than a decade.

Craft, 64, died Wednesday from complications with COVID-19, Marion County confirmed this week.

Craft’s family and friends will gather at 10:30 a.m. next Saturday at the Marion Sports and Aquatic Center for the memorial service. Wednesday night, the KHP assisted the Marion County community in honoring Craft, working with the sheriff’s office in escorting his body back to Marion from Topeka. Community members gathered along Main Street in Marion to pay their respects.

Craft joined the Marine Corps in 1976 and left in 1980 when he attended the Kansas Highway Patrol Academy. Stationed in Marion, he made the community his home and served the KHP for 27 years, retiring as firearms and ordinance instructor in 2007, Craft’s obituary says. After retirement, Craft successfully ran to be Marion County’s sheriff. With his final career stop, Craft was a member of the Kansas Sheriff’s Association.

Aside from his service, Craft’s obituary says Craft was an avid golfer who enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Post 366 American Legion in Hillsboro, among “so many other activities.”

“Rob involved himself with everything and everyone because of his sense of service to others,” Craft’s obituary says.

While dedicated to that service, the obituary says Craft’s family was his greatest joy in life. Survivors include his wife, Jan Craft and son, Shaun Craft, of Marion, as well as his father, grandchildren, three brothers and “many nieces and nephews.”

