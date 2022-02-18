More snow melt this weekend ahead of bitter cold

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The temperature trend is pointing up over the next couple of days and much of the state will have spring-like weather by Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will start out near 20 early Saturday, but during the afternoon, we will see mid to upper 50s across western Kansas. It will be much chillier across the eastern half of Kansas where we will have to settle for highs in the 40s. Strong south winds will kick in across western Kansas, and some gusts will be near 30 mph.

Gusty winds can be expected Saturday night, which will keep the temperatures from dropping off.

Sunday will be quite warm with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s. Even the areas that have snow should have melting.

Next week, bitter cold will be coming back. A sharp cold front will surge south across Kansas during the day. Highs will range from 30s in the northwest to mid 60s around Wichita. Strong north winds will take over Monday night as the cold rushes in.

Temperatures will remain below freezing from Monday night through the end of the week. There’s a chance for snow Wednesday night and Thursday, but it’s too early to estimate how much may fall over the Plains.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: Sunny, becoming breezy. Wind: NE/SE 10-20. High: 43.

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. Low: 32.

Sun: High: 61 Mostly sunny and breezy

Mon: High: 65 Low: 40 Becoming partly cloudy; breezy.

Tue: High: 27 Low: 18 Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Wed: High: 23 Low: 8 Increasing clouds. Chance for overnight snow.

Thu: High: 22 Low: 9 Light snow. Windy.

Fri: High: 29 Low: 6 Decreasing clouds.

