Advertisement

No snow day: Business as usual for some Wichita restaurants

While some businesses were closed on Thursday, others braved the snow to have their doors open for customers.
By Alex Flippin
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm swept through Wichita overnight, well into the early afternoon on Thursday. Not only did schools close, so did several businesses.

Delano Barbecue was not one of them. While the open sign is broken, the smells coming from inside were a sure sign that they were open for business.

“Cedric gets here two, three o’clock in the morning, starts the meats, gets everything ready.”

And customers from near and far came ready for something warm to eat.

“Psssh, it’s nothing. It’s not bad. I drive for Douglas Kansas to get here,” said a customer.

Staff said it was a gamble to be open on a snow day - but for them, it paid off.

“We do the foods whether we’re here or not the foods cooked, so we might as well be here,” said an employee.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
A Feb. 17 winter strom dropped more than five inches of snow in some parts of Wichita.
LIVE UPDATES: Storm clears, road conditions improving
Heaviest snowfall likely in southeast Kansas.
Weather alert day: Wednesday night rain turns to potentially heavy snow
Snow will be heavy in south central Kansas
Weather Alert: Accumulating snow, wind combine for winter storm in southern Kansas
Snow forecast for Wednesday night/Thursday
Weather Alert - snow and some ice headed to Kansas

Latest News

barbecue
Wichita restaurant braves weather for customers
Winter storm creates dangerous driving conditions
Winter storm creates dangerous driving conditions
It will be warming up Friday afternoon.
Warming trend kicks in Friday & this weekend
Wichita firefighters were forced to go defensive on a 2-alarm fire Thursday afternoon near...
Crews respond to 2-alarm building fire in southeast Wichita