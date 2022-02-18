No snow day: Business as usual for some Wichita restaurants

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm swept through Wichita overnight, well into the early afternoon on Thursday. Not only did schools close, so did several businesses.

Delano Barbecue was not one of them. While the open sign is broken, the smells coming from inside were a sure sign that they were open for business.

“Cedric gets here two, three o’clock in the morning, starts the meats, gets everything ready.”

And customers from near and far came ready for something warm to eat.

“Psssh, it’s nothing. It’s not bad. I drive for Douglas Kansas to get here,” said a customer.

Staff said it was a gamble to be open on a snow day - but for them, it paid off.

“We do the foods whether we’re here or not the foods cooked, so we might as well be here,” said an employee.

