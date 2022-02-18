Advertisement

Shockers fall in Cincy

Bearcats top WSU, 85-76
Jan 12, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mike Saunders Jr. (3) looks for...
Jan 12, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mike Saunders Jr. (3) looks for an opening during the first half against the Wichita State Shockers at Charles Koch Arena.(William Purnell/USA Today Sports)
By WSU Athletics
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WSU Athletics release) - Hot-shooting Cincinnati rode a fast start to an 85-76 victory over visiting Wichita State on Thursday evening at Fifth Third Arena.

David DeJulius scored 17 points to lead the Bearcats (17-9, 7-6 American), who made 7-of-8 threes to build a 21-point lead after less than nine minutes.

Ricky Council IV led a group of four double-figure scorers with 14 points for WSU (13-10, 4-7), which used a 12-0 run to get back within three points with just over a minute to play in the first half.

UC led 42-35 at halftime and kept the Shockers at bay with another hot-shooting second half, this time with an array of drives and short jumpers.

The Bearcats shot 55.2 percent for the game (a season-high for a WSU opponent) and knocked down 11-of-19 threes. They entered the game shooting just 31 percent from long range.

WSU won the rebounding (37-30) and turnover battles (12-10).

The Shockers scored 19 fast-break points and grabbed 16 offensive rebounds.

Tyson Etienne and Dexter Dennis scored 14-each for WSU to go with 13 from Morris Udeze. Craig Porter Jr. had nine points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Shockers are back home Sunday against No. 14 Houston (Noon CT, ESPN).

