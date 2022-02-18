Some businesses clean up, cash in during winter storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whether it’s shoveling snow or de-icing sidewalks, snow removers are in high demand on snow days. Crews with Two Lawn Rangers spent much of their day Thursday clearing snow from a parking lot in east Wichita.

The crews started working at 6 a.m. and it may become a 24-hour workday.

While some dread snowy days, Jenny Russel, the owner of Two Lawn Rangers, says it’s snow gold for her business and other landscaping companies.

“Extra money in the winter,” said Russel. “Helps us pay our bills when we don’t have money coming in. So, it’s nice to see it, but I am looking forward to spring.”

CJ McDonald with Luxury Lawn & Landscaping said it’s fun making the extra money. Plus, he said he enjoys doing the work.

“I like playing in the snow. So it’s nothing to it, but to do it. We go out and clear the banks, churches and Quik Trips, and make it all clear and safe for the people,” he said.

Snow removal companies may charge between $150 to $200 per hour for parking lots and anywhere from $50 to $100 for residential driveways.

“Once we hit over 6 inches our prices double. Once we hit over 9 inches, our prices triple. Because it’s really hard wear-and-tear on our trucks,” said Russel

While parking lots may look clear, crews want to remind people to still be careful walking especially as temperatures begin to tumble into the night and early morning.

