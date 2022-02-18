Advertisement

Victoria’s Secret features first model with Down syndrome

Sofia Jirau is Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome.
Sofia Jirau is Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome.(Victoria's Secret via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sofia Jirau is Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome.

The 24-year-old from Puerto Rico appears in a diverse campaign with a group of others to promote the lingerie brand’s new “Love Cloud” collection.

Jirau has been modeling since 2019.

In 2020, she became one of the few models with Down syndrome to walk in New York Fashion Week.

Jirau emphasizes on social media that her goal is to encourage others to pursue their dreams.

In the new Victoria’s Secret campaign, she appears with 16 other professional and non-professional models of all skin tones, ages and body sizes.

The lingerie brand’s first openly transgender model is also part of it.

The campaign is part of Victoria’s Secret’s ongoing attempts to overhaul the narrow image of sexy that it cultivated for decades.

The company said in a press statement it hopes the campaign will “reinforce Victoria’s Secret’s commitment to welcoming and celebrating all women.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Feb. 17 winter strom dropped more than five inches of snow in some parts of Wichita.
Storm clears, road conditions improve in and around Wichita
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Marion County Sheriff Robert Craft died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, the county confirmed.
Marion County sheriff dies from COVID-19 complications
Heavy snow falling in Wichita area.
Weather Alert Day: Winter storm hammering south-central Kansas
Wichita firefighters were forced to go defensive on a 2-alarm fire Thursday afternoon near...
Crews respond to 2-alarm building fire in southeast Wichita

Latest News

Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
LIVE: Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to learn sentence
Limits to lawmaker stock trading
Limits to lawmaker stock trading
LIVE: Kim Potter sentencing for Daunte Wright's killing