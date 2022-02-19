Advertisement

Chilly Saturday, warming up Sunday

Warming trend through Monday
By Dean Jones
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunshine and dry weather this weekend with a warming trend in the short-term forecast.

A warm front develops this afternoon and moves through western Kansas. It will be windy and warm with gusts approaching 40 mph and highs in the 50s to near 60 across far western Kansas, meanwhile 40s will continue in areas with snow on the ground. Breezy overnight into Sunday with clear skies and southerly winds. The south winds will bring much warmer temperatures Kansas on Sunday with 60s in the forecast statewide, with a few locations hitting the lows 70s.

On Monday, warm spring-like weather continues for some, while others will begin to see drastic changes as Arctic cold plunges into the state. Ahead of this weather system temperatures will reach the 60s and low 70s, while temperatures behind the cold front will struggle to reach the 40s. The Arctic air will take residence in Kansas Tuesday through Friday. Morning lows in the single digits and teens with afternoon highs remaining below freezing. Wind chills will be below zero Tuesday and Wednesday and possibly into Thursday. Wintry weather is also possible with snow returning to the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday.

We start to thaw out by next weekend as high temperatures return to the 40s and 50s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, a bit breezy by afternoon. Wind: E/SE 10-15; gusty. High: 41.

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. High: 61.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear skies. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 40.

Mon: High: 68 Becoming partly cloudy; turning colder and breezy by later afternoon.

Tue: High: 27 Low: 15 Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Wed: High: 25 Low: 8 Increasing clouds. Chance for overnight snow.

Thu: High: 22 Low: 11 Cloudy- Light snow possible.

Fri: High: 32 Low: 9 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 15 Mostly sunny.

