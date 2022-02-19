Advertisement

Haysville Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics

Haysville holds annual Polar Plunge.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Haysville held its annual Polar Strut and Plunge charity event Saturday morning.

Participants started the day with a 3-mile fun run that ended with a plunge into 40-degree water. All money raised in the event helps pay for sporting events, healthcare for athletes, and awards for the special Olympics.

The funds also help keep more than 4,000 Kansas athletes with intellectual disabilities on the playing field throughout the year.

Another Polar Plunge will be held on March 5th. If you’d like to sign up and learn more, click here.

