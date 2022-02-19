Advertisement

Icy road causes crash killing 4 near Linn County

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol confirms that four people were killed in a single rollover crash due to an icy roadway in Linn County Friday evening.

The car was traveling northbound on U69 and struck an icy patch on the road. The driver lost control, crashing into a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll over into a flooded wildlife area.

All people inside died due to the accident.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several hours after escaping from the Hutchinson Correctional Facility, Gabriel Sanchez Jr. was...
Escaped inmate from Hutchinson Correctional Facility back in custody
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright’s death
Walser Auto Campus in Wichita, Kansas
Luxury cars bound for Wichita stranded on burning cargo ship
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
President Biden approves Kansas disaster declaration
Brandon Prouse Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Feb. 13 killings of...
Wichita man charged with 1st-degree murder in deadly double shooting

Latest News

Walser Auto Campus
Luxury cars bound for Wichita stranded on burning cargo ship
Walser Auto Campus in Wichita, Kansas
Luxury cars bound for Wichita stranded on burning cargo ship
Wichita school hallway
Union leader explains teachers’ opposition to ‘transparency bill’
Students in a classroom in Wichita, Kansas.
Union leader explains teachers’ opposition to ‘transparency bill’