Factfinder 12: Is it safe to buy checks online?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fewer than four billion checks were written to businesses in 2020 according to the Federal Reserve. That’s quite the difference from the year 2000 when the reserve says almost 17 billion were written. People just don’t write as many checks as they used to, but those who still use them on occasion wanted to know where to find them without being scammed.

Like many of us, Ann McCarty doesn’t write a lot of checks, but she does still use them for a few things.

“My lawn service, tax and people that maybe do special things for me,” McCarty explained.

After all, Ann says at her age you need to watch every cent.

“I’m cost-conscious. You know, being a senior, you have limited income. So with everything else going up in price, you want to spend your money wisely,” she said.

That includes what she spends on paper checks. Most people, probably just buy their checks from their bank. It’s convenient but, as Ann knows all too well, it can be pricey. There are other options though.

“I often see in the parade or different magazines, articles about buy your checks from me, this is a good price, and I’m trying to be more economical with my finances,” Ann added.

Regardless of how much money you have, of course, you want to spend smart. Especially right now. You also want to make sure your personal information, like your checking account details don’t end up in the wrong hands. So Ann’s friend called the number she saw in the cheap check ad. Guess what they told her.

“She asked them, ‘Are you verified and an honest company?’ ‘Oh, yeah, yeah.’ and I thought well, anybody could say that,” Ann explained.

So Ann called Factfinder 12.

“I know you look into things like this,” she told us. “I figure you guys do a lot of research and you’re reliable.”

You bet we are. We warn you all the time to not give out your bank account details. So, what about in this case? There’s no way to research every company that may offer discounted checks by mail. Probably some of them are looking to scam you, but here are some we researched to make sure they are on the up and up.

Top three and the cheapest that we could find: Sam’s Club, Costco and Walmart. They really do sell everything. There are also other online services like check.com and Vistaprint that have been in business for quite a while and have few if any complaints from customers. Be wary of companies you’ve never ordered from before. Do what we did and check them out on the Better Business Bureau website...and take some advice from Ann while you’re at it.

“You just want to do the best that you can. I think you know, you want to spend your money wisely. You want to get the best and you want safety.”

