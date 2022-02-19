Advertisement

Kansas AG asks state courts to reject challenges to redistricting map

The Kansas Senate passes the Ad Astra 2 redistricting map on Jan. 21, 2022.
The Kansas Senate passes the Ad Astra 2 redistricting map on Jan. 21, 2022.(Kansas Senate)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt has filed legal action to block state-level lawsuits challenging the state’s redistricting map.

In his request, the Attorney General asks that the courts hold that legal challenges can not be brought in state courts and to dismiss two district-court lawsuits already filed in Wyandotte Co.

“For the first time in Kansas history, lawsuits have been filed in state court asking a state district court judge to hold that redistricting legislation for federal congressional maps violates the Kansas Constitution,” Schmidt wrote. “There is a good reason these lawsuits find no support in precedent: Neither the federal nor the Kansas Constitution authorizes state courts to pass on the validity of federal congressional maps, and certainly not under the legal theories the Plaintiffs in the recently filed cases advance.”

Schmidt instead wants to see the issue taken directly to the Kansas Supreme Court, who he asks to rule that there are no constitutional laws keeping political bias out of the map-making process.

“The Elections Clause [of the U.S. Constitution] commits the redistricting power to state legislatures, and no Kansas law—either statutory or constitutional—gives the state courts any role in evaluating the validity of duly enacted redistricting plans,” he continued. “Plaintiffs’ political gerrymandering claim is not justiciable under the Kansas Constitution. No judicially manageable standard for evaluating such claims exists, Kansas courts have not historically entertained such claims, and the Kansas Constitution has nothing at all to say about political gerrymandering.”

You can read Schmidt’s full petition here.

The map was challenged by democratic lawmakers for splitting Wyandotte Co. and pulling Lawrence into another district, moves they alleged were deliberate attempts to weaken democratic leaning areas, with Gov. Laura Kelly vetoing the map. That veto was overturned by Republican lawmakers in the Kansas Legislature, who claim the map remains fair and drew from public input.

