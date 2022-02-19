Man charged after 2 people shot to death in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 20-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two people were shot to death at a southeast Wichita home.

Brandon Prouse Jr. was charged Friday during his first court appearance in the case. His bond was set at $1 million. Wichita police went to a home on Feb. 13 to investigate a call about a shooting. Officers say 38-year-old Bonnie Galloway and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan were shot and died at the scene.

Police say the victims and Prouse knew each other, and the shooting was believed to be related to drugs.

