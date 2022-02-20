Advertisement

1 dead after rollover crash near Colby, Ks

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says a 23-year-old man died Saturday after a rollover crash in Thomas county.

KHP says just before 9 A.M. Saturday, Sem A Flores-Lopez of Rexford, Kansas, was driving a 2000 Buick Lesabre eastbound on County Rd Q. KHP says for an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control and entered into the north ditch. The vehicle rolled approximately 3 times before coming to rest on County Rd 25. KHP says Flores-Lopez was ejected from the vehicle due to no seatbelt.

The department says Flores-Lopez was taken to Citizens Medical Center in Colby where he died from his injuries.

