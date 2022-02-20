Arctic air barges in this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A major shift in the temperatures is coming this week with an Arctic front blasting through the area Monday night, bringing some of the coldest air all winter.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s for many areas in Kansas Monday. Gusty south winds of 15 to 30 mph are likely and there should be a decent amount of sunshine to go along with the warmth. However, a strong front will move through Monday night, bringing strong north winds and a huge temperature change to the area.

There may be some light freezing drizzle early Tuesday in north central and northeast Kansas, but the rest of the area will remain dry. Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens for the morning, and only warm into the 20s for the afternoon. North winds will make it feel even colder.

Some light snow is possible in northern Kansas Tuesday night.

The best chance for snow will come Thursday, but accumulations should remain light. Bitter cold, sub-freezing temperatures will likely stay in Kansas through Friday. Several mornings will have wind chills well below zero too.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Turning cloudy and windy. Wind: S/N 20-30; gusty. Low: 18.

Tue: High: 29 Cloudy to mostly cloudy; windy.

Wed: High: 23 Low: 6 Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy

Thu: High: 20 Low: 11 Chance for snow.

Fri: High: 30 Low: 7 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 36 Low: 13 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 48 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

