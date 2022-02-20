Advertisement

Hours long standoff in McPherson leads to 1 arrest

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Early Sunday around 1:30 a.m., McPherson Counties Sherrif’s office received a call about a domestic violence incident near the 1000 block of 6th avenue.

A special response team & negotiators were sent to the scene, where they contacted the suspect via a phone call at around 3 a.m. Officials say the standoff was hours long. At around 4:30 a.m., they were able to take the suspect, Justin St. John, into custody with no refusal.

He was transported to the McPherson County Jail, where he was booked on aggravated assault and criminal threat charges.

Information: Deployment of Special Response Team & negotiators, leads to peaceful resolution of domestic violence situation. Approved for release by Sheriff Montagne.

Posted by McPherson County KS Sheriff's Office on Sunday, February 20, 2022

