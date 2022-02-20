Spring-like through Monday, Arctic blast Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for a couple spring-like days here in Kansas. We’re kicking off Sunday clear and chilly but by the afternoon expect accelerated snow melt. Sunshine with 60′s and low 70s can be expected for most of Kansas. President’s Day temperatures will soar into the 60s and 70′s for the southern part of the Kansas ahead of an Arctic cold front.

Keep in mind, that with the warm up comes with breezy conditions. Enjoy this quick taste of Spring before Arctic air returns Monday night into Tuesday. By Tuesday morning temperatures will drop some 50 degrees with morning lows in the teens and 20s. Expect highs to remain in the teens and 20s on Tuesday afternoon with wind chills at or below zero most of the day. This should be a dry push of bitter cold air, that hangs around until next weekend. Be prepared for an extended period of frigid weather.

To add insult to injury, another weather system will move across the state on Wednesday night and Thursday bringing us another chance of snow. Don’t expect to see temperatures above freezing until Saturday afternoon. Afternoon highs will rebound into the 40s by the weekend

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. High: 62.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 41.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 70.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds, turning much colder, windy. Wind: S/N 15-25; gusty. Low: 20.

Tue: High: 29. Partly cloudy- much colder. Windy.

Wed: Low: 6. High: 23. Increasing clouds. Chance for snow overnight.

Thu: Low: 11. High: 22. Cloudy- Light snow possible.

Fri: Low: 7. High: 30. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 15. High: 40. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 21. High: 48. Partly cloudy.

