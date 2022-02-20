Advertisement

Wichita non-for-profit aims to renovate local park

A. P. Woodard park will be renovated
By Tejay Cleland
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of one of Wichita’s first black mayors, Save Century II says they plan on renovating A. Price Woodard Park.

A. Price Woodard Park is, named after Wichita’s first black mayor, has seen some better days. In honor of black history month, a local non-profit group is trying to bring it back to the park it once was.

“It has deteriorated. The railing you will see down here on the lower level has, for the most part, rusted out. That has to be replaced. There are some of the shrubberies out here that have deteriorated, so we will have to reseed that replant and redo that whole area,” said James Barfield, member of Save Century II.

Save century II, a local organization that strives to preserve Wichita’s history, is trying to give a price Woodard Park the renovation it feels the park deserves. Woodard paved the way for black politicians in Wichita and served as Wichita’s first black mayor in 1970.

Barfield said, “he served very well. He served, as I recall, one term, but he was a popular councilman and did some things for blacks and opened up jobs for blacks.”

Now, save century II says the city’s park department has agreed to work with the non-profit to clean the park up and replace the rusted railings. Save century II also plans to pull weeds and replant flower beds around the park in the spring and hope to receive volunteer support from the community.

“This is still a popular place. Okay? The downtown area has now been revitalized. This place should be kept up with what’s going on in the general area. You know this place right now could be just as popular, if not more popular, if it was renovated and brought back to its proper status. This should be the same thing was 20 years ago,” says Barfield.

Save Century II’s goal is to have the park entirely renovated by RiverFests’ starting in April.

