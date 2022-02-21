Advertisement

After nearly 2 years, Australia reopens to international travelers

Australia has reopened its borders for the first time in nearly 2 years.
Australia has reopened its borders for the first time in nearly 2 years.(MGN image)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time in nearly two years, Australia opens its borders to international tourists and business travelers. The country had imposed some of the toughest COVID-19 restrictions in the world to keep the virus out as much as possible.

CBS News reports Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said all travelers’ vaccination status would be checked before they arrived.

With the reopening, CBS News reports from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison that 1.2 million people with visas to enter Australia with 56 international flights due to touch down in the first 24 hours of the border reopening.

The reopening means a lot to the country’s economy as before the pandemic, tourists brought in about $32 billion a year.

Australian officials expect it will take another two years for travel and tourism numbers to fully bounce back.

