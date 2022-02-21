Advertisement

Dangerous wind chills Tuesday and Wednesday

Feels like temperatures fall to -10 to -20 in many areas
Feels like temperatures will fall to -20 in some spots.
Feels like temperatures will fall to -20 in some spots.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Strong north winds usher winter temperatures back to Kansas for the remainder of the week. Although some precipitation is possible, it’s the bitter, even dangerous cold that will be the main headline.

Wind chill concerns are highest in central and western Kansas early Tuesday. Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph are likely, so it will feel like -10 to -20. Afternoon sunshine returns with highs in the teens and 20s.

Some light snow may develop in northwest Kansas Tuesday night, but accumulations will be minimal.

Midweek temperatures will remain quite cold with highs in the teens and 20s. A more robust winter system will arrive Wednesday night/Thursday with chances for light snow over a good portion of the state. At this time, accumulations look possible but likely to remain light. In most cases, it shouldn’t be much more than a T-2 inches (if we even get that)

Temperatures will gradually warm up once the weekend arrives.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming cloudy, windy, and colder. Wind: N 15-30; gusty. Low: 18.

Tomorrow: Cloudy early, then some PM sunshine. Windy. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 29.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy; breezy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 6

Wed: High: 23 Increasing clouds. Breezy.

Thu: High: 20 Low: 11 Chance for snow.

Fri: High: 30 Low: 7 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 36 Low: 15 Increasing clouds; late day rain/snow mix.

Sun: High: 39 Low: 23 Becoming mostly sunny; breezy.

Mon: High: 52 Low: 17 Mostly sunny.

