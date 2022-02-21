Local teen finishes his 50 yard snow shoveling challenge

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clearwater high school senior Austin Layton has finished his 50-yard challenge. For the last couple of weeks, he has been voluntarily shoveling snow or doing yard work for people in the community who need an extra hand.

Since the beginning of February, Clearwater High School senior Austin Layton shoveled 31 houses in three days and finished his 50-property challenge, all free of charge. A clearwater man started a fundraiser on Facebook for community members to thank Layton for his service.

Layton says, “I was completely shocked by what I saw. He didn’t want me to see that post, but I was just like, ‘WOW!’ I didn’t think I would ever get anything back for doing my challenge, and it’s definitely going to help a lot.”

In a matter of days, neighbors donated a total of one thousand dollars to help Layton expand his business. Sunday, Layton used that money to shop for new landscaping equipment.

“It will help me to broaden what I’m able to offer in my landscaping business,” says Layton.

He also says he hopes to repay somehow everyone who donated.

“At the age of 17 and being a senior in high school, I don’t exactly have a thousand dollars to go drop on equipment right then and there, and it definitely helped a lot, and I’m very appreciative of what I have and the people around me,” said Layton.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.