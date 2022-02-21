Local teen holds food drive 2 years in a row

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Local food pantries here in Wichita are helping those in need by providing some extra groceries like canned goods, and a local high school freshman is trying to help out with the effort.

16-year-old Anna Kliewer is a student at Bishop Carroll high school and is hosting a food drive for the second year in a row.

Anna says, “I just like helping people who need it.”

Last year, for Anna’s Lenten challenge, she decided to give back instead of giving something up. Her efforts the previous year resulted in over 1,000 items donated.

Jessica Suit, Anna’s mother, says, “this room was so full, it was ridiculous. I don’t know how many carloads we took. We took like a truck and a half load full to St. Judes.”

This year she started her challenge early and is going for even more. Her goal is 1,500 items. The proceeds of the food drive, like last year, will be donated to the lord’s diner and St. Jude’s food pantry.

“Once a week, they have a line that is like two hours long for people who need food. The priest there was so grateful. So, so grateful. And saying how many people would be able to eat now because of anna,” says Jessica.

Anna is collecting non-perishable items until March 12th and this year has partnered with Wichita Bonding Company in her challenge. If you would like to donate you can drop off your items at their store.

