Advertisement

Sheriff Easter among those sued over 2019 inmate suicide

Austin Stewart (KWCH)
Austin Stewart (KWCH)(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The estate of a suspect in a 2018 killing of an 88-year-old military veteran has sued Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter, Sedgwick County Commissioners and some Sedgwick County Jail employees over the inmate’s suicide in May 2019.

According to the lawsuit, Austin Stewart was on suicide watch following a prior suicide attempt in 2019. The lawsuit says that Stewart was found dead in May that year after his body hung for more than 90 minutes undetected.

Stewart had been accused in the Nov. 29, 2018 beating and asphyxiation death of Floyd Gilbert. He was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and theft.

Court records say Gilbert died during an attempted robbery. Stewart and another man apparently targeted Gilbert because they thought he kept cash and guns in a safe in his home.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
1 dead after rollover crash near Colby, Ks
police lights
Hours long standoff in McPherson leads to 1 arrest
Man charged after 2 people shot to death in Wichita
A. P. Woodard park will be renovated
Wichita non profit aims to renovate local park
Walser Auto Campus in Wichita, Kansas
Luxury cars bound for Wichita stranded on burning cargo ship

Latest News

Police on the scene of a crash near Lincoln and Grove.
Two dead, one hurt in early morning crash
Snow Shoveling teen reached goal
Local teen finishes his 50 yard snow shoveling challenge
Local teen holds food drive two years in a row
Local teen holds food drive two years in a row
Two motorcycle riding Chihuahuas gain internet fame