Sheriff Easter among those sued over 2019 inmate suicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The estate of a suspect in a 2018 killing of an 88-year-old military veteran has sued Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter, Sedgwick County Commissioners and some Sedgwick County Jail employees over the inmate’s suicide in May 2019.

According to the lawsuit, Austin Stewart was on suicide watch following a prior suicide attempt in 2019. The lawsuit says that Stewart was found dead in May that year after his body hung for more than 90 minutes undetected.

Stewart had been accused in the Nov. 29, 2018 beating and asphyxiation death of Floyd Gilbert. He was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and theft.

Court records say Gilbert died during an attempted robbery. Stewart and another man apparently targeted Gilbert because they thought he kept cash and guns in a safe in his home.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.