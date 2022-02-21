Survey: Majority of Kan. teachers wouldn’t recommend profession to own students

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A survey of Kansas teachers found 78 percent wouldn’t recommend the profession to their own students. This is from a recently formed parent-led political action committee in the state.

The last few years have been especially challenging in the classroom with the pandemic and burnout hitting teachers hard. On top of that, one Kansas teacher says many educators feel like they’re reaching a tipping point as they’re losing support from their communities.

“I talk to people constantly in education who keep saying, ‘I don’t think I want to stay.’” said Blue Valley High School teacher Diane O’Bryan.

O’Bryan is one of the organizers of Freedom to Learn, a political action committee of educators, parents, and students in Kansas to support public education. The PAC formed this year.

“One of the reasons I’ve started speaking out is because I want to stay. I love what I do but I don’t want to keep working in an environment where people don’t trust my education professionalism,” O’Bryan said.

She said the scenes playing out across the nation and in Kansas are having an impact.

“Small numbers typically, but very vocal people who are focusing a lot of anger, hostility and distrust to our school districts,” O’Bryan said.

Legislation being considered in Topeka impacting public schools is also a factor, she said.

“That are going to drive even more teaches away,” O’Bryan said of some of the proposed legislation.

Freedom to Learn recently surveyed teachers and of 800 responses, 78 percent said they wouldn’t recommend the profession to their students.

“I think there are a lot of parents who were surprised by that,” she said.

O’Bryan said she wasn’t especially surprised by the result.

Eyewitness News also spoke with the Kansas National Education Association that says it’s seeing similar impacts among its members.

“What is that as a harbinger for what happens with business in our state? How do we attract new businesses to a state that devalues public education?” Kansas National Association Communications Director Marcus Baltzell said.

KNEA said it’s working on efforts to bring people into education, but parents also need to stay informed.

“Talk to, trust and support your child’s educators as much as you can because they are going through it right now,” Baltzell said.

O’Bryan said there is also the concern for staffing struggles in districts getting worse, an ongoing issue the pandemic heightened. It’s not just an issue with teachers, but also with paras and support staff, she said.

There are similar concerns nationally. The National Education Association released information earlier this month that showed 55 percent of its members are considering leaving education earlier than they’d planned. That’s up from 37 percent in August.

