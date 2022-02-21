Two dead, one hurt in early morning crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were pronounced dead early Monday morning after Wichita Police Officers found a wrecked vehicle near Lincoln and Grove.

Sgt. Aaron Moses said police were dispatched to the scene at around 1:30 a.m. Monday for “a couple different incidents” and found three victims - the third was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police also responded to a shots fired call in the same area around that time, but Sgt. Moses said it couldn’t yet be determined if the two events were related.

Police are conducting interviews and an accident follow-up to determine the cause of the crash.

