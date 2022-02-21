Two local motorcycle-riding dogs take the internet by storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two cute dogs, a motorcycle, and a popular social media app; that’s what it took for a couple of Wichita chihuahuas to amass a worldwide following.

For two small dog’s Mama and Butters know how to make an entrance as they get around in style for millions to see on their social media on their bikes.

Jesus Carrasco, Mama and Butters owner, says boredom from being cooped up during the pandemic was how he came up with the idea.

Carrasco says, “started off with the Jeep and they liked that, and then we went and got another bike after I sold my other one and this time I went with a Harley and they wanted to go, so we were like how do we get them to go with us. We just bought a harness and started with some cheap Amazon goggles, and this is what you guys see now is just some helmets.”

Carrasco also says it didn’t take much convincing to get the dogs to go along for the ride. Jesus says he has to credit his girlfriend for the following they have acquired.

“My girlfriend’s idea. A lot of this actually was her idea. When we got to our first 50k, we were like, wow, that was just crazy. TikTok has kind of been a lot of fun,” says Carrasco.

The two are getting millions of views worldwide, but they’ve also got plenty of fans with their little helmets here in Wichita.

Carrasco says, “We usually try to stop for some people if they have kids and let them pet them.”

If you would like to follow Mama and Butter on their adventures, you can find them on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube under the handle, @Twochihuahuas89.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.