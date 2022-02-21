Two-vehicle crash in Missouri kills Salina man, teen

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man and a teenage boy were killed in a northwestern Missouri crash that also injured two other children and a woman, authorities in Platte County said.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on state Highway 92 between Platte City and Smithville, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office reported. Investigators said a minivan driven by a 37-year-old man from Salina overcorrected after drifting onto the shoulder and veered into oncoming traffic, colliding with a car.

The man and a 14-year-old passenger died at the scene, officials said. Two other passengers in the minivan — a 6-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl — were rushed to a hospital with injuries, as was the the 67-year-old woman driving the car.

Officials have not released the names of the man and child killed. Investigators said neither the man nor the child killed were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Officials said they are investigating whether alcohol use was factor in the crash.

