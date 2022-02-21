Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash in Missouri kills Salina man, teen

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTE CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man and a teenage boy were killed in a northwestern Missouri crash that also injured two other children and a woman, authorities in Platte County said.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on state Highway 92 between Platte City and Smithville, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office reported. Investigators said a minivan driven by a 37-year-old man from Salina overcorrected after drifting onto the shoulder and veered into oncoming traffic, colliding with a car.

The man and a 14-year-old passenger died at the scene, officials said. Two other passengers in the minivan — a 6-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl — were rushed to a hospital with injuries, as was the the 67-year-old woman driving the car.

Officials have not released the names of the man and child killed. Investigators said neither the man nor the child killed were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Officials said they are investigating whether alcohol use was factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a crash near Lincoln and Grove.
Police: 2 men dead, woman hurt in S. Wichita crash
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 dead after rollover crash near Colby, Ks
police lights
Hours long standoff in McPherson leads to 1 arrest
Austin Stewart (KWCH)
Sheriff Easter among those sued over 2019 inmate suicide
Man charged after 2 people shot to death in Wichita

Latest News

Police on the scene of a crash near Lincoln and Grove.
Police: 2 men dead, woman hurt in S. Wichita crash
Trooper vehicle struck by semi.
Overnight refreeze could make for another messy morning commute
KDOT is planning efforts to replace hard-to-read reflective road signs near Kellogg and I-135...
Drivers express safety concern over hard-to-read signs near Kellogg and I-135
Multi-vehicle accident on Kellogg
Multi-vehicle morning accident creates major backup on Kellogg