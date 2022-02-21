Warm start to work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a warm start to the work week as temperatures top-out in the lower to middle 70s, or 20 degrees above average. However, do not get used to the spring-like conditions because temperatures will tumble below freezing on Tuesday and stay there – even during the afternoon – through Saturday.

In addition to the frigid temperatures this week, winds will be strong and gusty at times. Feels like temperatures at night and early in the morning may fall to 20 degrees below zero putting us in the danger zone for frostbite.

A storm system is expected to pass through the area on Thursday. However, unlike the last weather maker, this one will have limited moisture to work with. Snow is a safe bet later this week, but snowfall amounts should stay on the light side.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 74.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy, windy, and colder. Wind: S/N 20-30; gusty. Low: 18.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds, windy, and much colder. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. High: 29.

Wed: Low: 6. High: 23. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold.

Thu: Low: 11. High: 20. Cloudy, cold; chance of snow.

Fri: Low: 7. Low: 30. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 13. High: 36. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 21. High: 48. Mostly sunny, milder.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.