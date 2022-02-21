Week of February 21: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs related to education.

MONDAY: Faculty-Associate Degree of Nursing | WSU Tech | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11868519 | Voted one of Wichita Business Journal’s Best Places to Work 5 years in a row; WSU Tech offers benefits and perks that are second to none including generous insurance plans & other benefits, paid holidays, PTO

TUESDAY: Special Education Teacher | Heartspring | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11872308 | Heartspring offers a generous benefit package including two weeks paid vacation, sick leave, insurance, and retirement plans; benefits for licensed positions also include liability insurance, continuing education, licensure, and professional dues

WEDNESDAY: Business Technology Supervisor | Wichita State University | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11846556 | WSU takes affirmative action to provide employment opportunities to minority groups, women, individuals with disabilities, and veterans; WSU provides an outstanding benefits package including health, vision, dental, retirement, life insurance and much more

THURSDAY: Nursing Instructor, Associate Degree Nursing Program | Hutchinson Community College | Hutchinson | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11827240 | Hutch CC provides a comprehensive, affordable insurance and benefits program; Hutch CC has implemented a performance development plan that recognizes the contributions of each employee and encourages personal and professional growth

FRIDAY: Payroll Specialist II | Butler Community College | El Dorado | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11856313 | Generous benefits package includes: paid sick leave, vacation, personal days, holidays, generous health and dental insurance options and KPERS retirement; we work to ensure that our programs make working here a personally and professionally rewarding experience.

