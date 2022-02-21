Wichita homes become increasingly more expensive to buy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Realtors have been saying this is a seller’s market. This means if you’re trying to buy a home, you’ll likely be paying at or more than the listing price.

If you’re trying to buy a house in northeast Wichita, you’ll likely pay more like Kellie Peh, who initially asked a loan officer for a $100,000 pre-approval to purchase a two-to-three-bedroom condominium. She has been looking for a home for nearly a year and has bid four times.

Peh says, “I noticed they were at least $20,000 to $30,000 over than what I was looking for, which I think is crazy. I’ll see a home, and in two or three days, it’s really gone. It’s been really frustrating because sometimes you put your hopes into a house. Oh, I’m going to get it because it’s perfect. and then it’s gone.”

Peh’s realtor, Nancy Shih, says these last couple of years have been challenging for buyers. Shih says homes from $100,000 to $300,000 with good floor plans locations and nearby schools are more difficult to buy.

“People that pay in cash are the ones that are winning because they don’t have to go through the bank appraisal,” says Shih

According to the realtors of South-Central Kansas for January, the average sales price of existing homes has increased year over year. The inventory of active listings is going the opposite direction, and at the current sales rate, there’s less than a month’s supply of homes on the market.

Sheila Rumsey, CEO of Realtors of South-Central Kansas, says, “likely be like this throughout the end of the year. As I said, as interest rates go up, there may be fewer people looking. I think our key is new construction.”

Realtors have this advice for people trying to buy a home this year. Evaluate your financial situation and try to go to the top of your budget because home values increase. You’ll want to act quickly in this type of sellers’ market where often there are multiple offers.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.