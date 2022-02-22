Advertisement

11-year-old brings airsoft gun, knife to Dodge City middle school

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Dodge City Police said an 11-year-old boy was placed in police custody after being accused of bringing a weapon to school on Friday.

Police said the Comanche Middle School student admitted to bringing a knife to school on Feb. 18. He said he also had a gun in his bag. A school resource officer searched the student’s bag and found what appeared to be a firearm and a magazine. Upon examination, the firearm was determined to be an airsoft-style gun and the magazine contained live firearm ammunition.

“There was no compatibility with the toy gun and the ammunition for the firearm to function. We have no information that the student displayed or threatened anyone with any of the mentioned weapons,” said police.

While police said they do not believe the student had a plan of harming anyone at the school, he was placed into police custody without incident and removed from the school. The investigation is ongoing.

