Bill introduced to cut federal gas tax, lower gas prices

WASHINGTON (KWCH) - As Americans continue to feel the pain at the pump, new legislation has been introduced in Washington, D.C. to help push for lower gas prices. U.S. Representative Sharice Davis, a Democrat from Kansas and her colleagues, introduced the Gas Prices Relief Act, a bill that aims to temporarily suspend the 18.4 cent federal gas tax through the end of the year.

According to AAA, Californians currently pay an average of $4.72 cents per gallon, the highest price in the nation and $1.20 more than the national average. While Kansans are paying less, the average price of gas per gallon is $3.21, up 4 cents from last week and up 15 cents from a month ago.

“People are feeling the strain from rising prices at the gas pump, and that’s not something I think we should ignore or dismiss. I’ve heard from Kansans who say the rise in gas prices is cutting into their savings for their kids’ education,” said Davids. “A temporary suspension of the federal gas tax is a commonsense step to give Kansans a break from the rising prices while still maintaining our commitment to infrastructure repairs and long-term inflation solutions.”

Along with the temporary suspension, Davids said she is calling on solutions to reduce inflation, like fixing our supply chains, investing in clean energy, and making more goods in America.

