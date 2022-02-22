Evergy submits proposal to increase electric rates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy may increase its electric rates in the coming months.

Evergy submitted a proposal Monday to the Kansas Corporation Commission to update its Transmission Delivery Charge tariff.

The proposal estimates that the average residential bill would see a 36-cent monthly increase, or a $4 increase annually.

A statement from Kansans for Lower Electric Rates says the increase will bring in 20-million dollars for Evergy, and criticized the company for sneaking a rate increase across despite being in a rate moratorium.

“Evergy seems to have little regard for Kansas consumers and the economic hardships these year-after-year increases cause,” said Jim Zakoura, president of advocacy groups fighting for lower electric rates. “The KCC has unfortunately not been effective at slowing down Evergy spending. We need changes in Kansas to help consumers pay their bills and to address economic development. I’m hopeful the Legislature and Governor can help.”

Evergy says the tariff is in line with Kansas statutes allowing utility providers to recover what they spend distributing the electricity.

“This filing is in accordance with K.S.A. 66-1237 which states that utilities ‘may seek to recover costs associated with transmission of electric power, in a manner consistent with the determination of transmission related costs from an order of a regulatory authority having legal jurisdiction, through a separate transmission delivery charge included in customers’ bills.’”

If approved by the KCC, the updated tariff would begin April 1.

