Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Texas

GRAPHIC: Amarillo police increased the reward for tips on the suspect in a hit and run that injured two women. (KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Texas authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that left two people injured over the weekend.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called to the area of Southwest 10th and South Hayden Street.

Two women were crossing Southwest 10th Avenue when they were hit by a white SUV, KFDA reported. The SUV then drove away from the scene.

One of the women, a 36-year-old, received life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The other woman, a 24-year-old, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating this hit-and-run.

If you have any information, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

Surveillance video from Craig Gualtiere shows the hit-and-run from across the street.

WARNING: The video is graphic and may be disturbing to viewers.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a crash near Lincoln and Grove.
Police: 2 men dead, woman hurt in S. Wichita crash
Austin Stewart (KWCH)
Sheriff Easter among those sued over 2019 inmate suicide
Thunder Ridge altercation
Thunder Ridge district holds meeting after altercation involving superintendent
Jessica and Kaleb Stefek took one final picture as a family of four before they were scheduled...
Kansas family adding 2 more on 2-22-22
KWCH Car Crash generic
Two-vehicle crash in Missouri kills Salina man, teen

Latest News

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Prosecutor: 3 cops in Floyd killing ‘chose to do nothing’
police lights
11-year-old brings airsoft gun, knife to Dodge City middle school
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
West hits back with sanctions as Russia pushes into Ukraine
Three former local politicians, Michael O'Donnell, Michael Capps and James Clendenin are...
Former lawmakers going to trial in defamation lawsuit brought by Wichita mayor