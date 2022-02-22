Advertisement

Kansas Fire Marshal reports four fatal fires in three days

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over the past three days, the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has investigated four fatal fires in Northeast Kansas. There was one in Shawnee County on Friday, one in Jackson County on Sunday, and two in Pottawatomie County - one on Saturday and one on Sunday. They were unrelated.

This year alone, OSFM has investigated 90 fires - 13 fatal. At this time last year, OSFM had investigated 43 fires, and there were 20 fatal fires all year. These fires have been a mix of accidental, arson and homicides.

“Unfortunately, this has been a very busy time for our investigation team,” Kansas Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen said. “There are many factors contributing to the rise in home fires this year. We implore Kansans to think twice before cutting corners to heat their homes and to simply reach out if they need assistance this winter.”

Space heaters are the type of equipment most often involved in home heating equipment fires, accounting for more than two of every five fires, as well as the vast majority of deaths and injuries in home fires caused by heating equipment.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a crash near Lincoln and Grove.
Police: 2 men dead, woman hurt in S. Wichita crash
Austin Stewart (KWCH)
Sheriff Easter among those sued over 2019 inmate suicide
KWCH Car Crash generic
Two-vehicle crash in Missouri kills Salina man, teen
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction
Two dogs famous for riding motorcycles
Two local motorcycle-riding dogs take the internet by storm

Latest News

A Kansas family is welcoming twins on "Twosday," 2-22-22.
Kansas family welcomes twins on 2-22-22
Jessica and Kaleb Stefek took one final picture as a family of four before they were scheduled...
Kansas family adding 2 more on 2-22-22
KWCH reporter TJ Cleland looks at when food sales tax in Kansas might be a thing of the past.
KWCH food sales tax
Thunder Ridge altercation
Thunder Ridge district holds meeting after altercation involving superintendent