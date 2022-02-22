Kansas Fire Marshal reports four fatal fires in three days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over the past three days, the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has investigated four fatal fires in Northeast Kansas. There was one in Shawnee County on Friday, one in Jackson County on Sunday, and two in Pottawatomie County - one on Saturday and one on Sunday. They were unrelated.

This year alone, OSFM has investigated 90 fires - 13 fatal. At this time last year, OSFM had investigated 43 fires, and there were 20 fatal fires all year. These fires have been a mix of accidental, arson and homicides.

“Unfortunately, this has been a very busy time for our investigation team,” Kansas Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen said. “There are many factors contributing to the rise in home fires this year. We implore Kansans to think twice before cutting corners to heat their homes and to simply reach out if they need assistance this winter.”

Space heaters are the type of equipment most often involved in home heating equipment fires, accounting for more than two of every five fires, as well as the vast majority of deaths and injuries in home fires caused by heating equipment.

