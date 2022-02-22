Wichita police seek information on construction site theft

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is seeing information regarding a burglary that occurred on Feb. 2 in the 3800 block of W. Esthner in Wichita.

Early that morning, two suspects broke into a job site and stole construction items from inside. A surveillance camera captured video of the suspects, one of them holding what appeared to be a pry bar. They’re described as white males, one wearing a gray hoodie with a black vest and a black beanie. The other was wearing an all gray outfit with a mask on. The suspects may be responsible for additional burglaries in that area.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is eligible to receive a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or online at www.stopcrime316.com. Tipsters are always anonymous.

