Wichita police seek information on construction site theft

Alleged burglary at Wichita construction site(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is seeing information regarding a burglary that occurred on Feb. 2 in the 3800 block of W. Esthner in Wichita.

Early that morning, two suspects broke into a job site and stole construction items from inside. A surveillance camera captured video of the suspects, one of them holding what appeared to be a pry bar. They’re described as white males, one wearing a gray hoodie with a black vest and a black beanie. The other was wearing an all gray outfit with a mask on. The suspects may be responsible for additional burglaries in that area.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is eligible to receive a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or online at www.stopcrime316.com. Tipsters are always anonymous.

