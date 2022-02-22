Thunder Ridge district holds meeting after altercation involving superintendent

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday night, a board meeting was called after last Friday where a fight broke out at Thunder Ridge high school between the district superintendent Keith Hall and another man.

Hall is also the high school principal and needed medical attention after the fight. In an email to student’s Hall described the incident as an unfortunate situation and said that he could not give specific information because he is bound by employee confidentiality.

The email also states that an adult male entered the high school building through the back door then the altercation occurred. Hall also emailed parents saying that at some point on Tuesday, they will have the opportunity to meet with him to get more information on what happened and that the school will keep the doors locked.

The incident is currently under investigation by the smith county sheriff’s department. The board will have no statement until the investigation is complete.

