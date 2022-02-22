Very low wind chills Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gusty north winds will carryover into Wednesday morning, combined with Arctic air means that feels like temperatures will dip down to -10 to -15 in many areas. Dress in layers and avoid prolonged exposure if at all possible.

Light snow is possible in northwest Kansas overnight, but accumulations won’t be much more than just trace amounts. Clouds will increase during the day Wednesday and it will be another cold one. Morning temperatures will be near zero with highs only reaching the teens and low 20s.

Clouds increase with some light snow developing late Wednesday night around Kansas. Patches of freezing drizzle may show up around Wichita or southeast Kansas, but ice accumulations are not likely.

Snow on Thursday will be light and accumulations will be an inch or less in much of the state. Highs will again be in the teens and low 20s.

We should start a warming trend on Friday which will carry on into the weekend with highs getting into the 40s and 50s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear; dangerous wind chills (-10 to -15). Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 5.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; continued breezy and cold. Wind: N/NE 10-15. High: 23.

Tomorrow Night: Turning cloudy; light freezing drizzle or flurries. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 13.

Thu: High: 22 Light snow through early PM, then cloudy.

Fri: High: 31 Low: 6 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 40 Low: 15 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 23 Sunny.

Mon: High: 60 Low: 27 Mo

